Beetles run riot in Bunbury

The threat of rain never arose at Hay Park in Bunbury last Saturday.
The dry track allowed the Busselton Beetles U10s to run riot against the Margaret River Gropers with 'running rugby' the order of the day.
Archy Sinclair and Bronson 'the chiropractor' Stevens returned from a week off and made an immediate impact around the rucks, both scoring tries for their efforts.
Bodhi Robson shone in the forwards, he was in good company though as Elijah Thomson worked his guts out.
The Gropers' fitness is second to none and this allowed them back in the game in the second stanza but we had an insurance policy in the form of Ari Ward.
He was at his absolute defensive best making 'try saving' tackles once again.
Young guns Jai Allen and Ruben Ingram had some great touches and both look to be developing into attacking weapons.
The heavens never opened but it was raining tries in Bunbury, another skillfull display from a great bunch of kids!
