Bestselling author in Busselton next week

Join the team from Dymocks Busselton at Poppy & Pip on Friday, June 7 for an evening with Anna Downes to celebrate her new book, Red River Road, a twisty outback noir set on the coral coast of WA.
Born in the UK, the actor-turned-writer is now based in Australia, and is the author of two best selling novels, The Safe Place and The Shadow House.
In her latest book, solo traveller Katy is on a mission to find her free-spirited sister, Phoebe, who disappeared along the same route a year ago.
With tension and trepidation, the novel navigates the intricacies of solitary female travel, the impacts of gendered violence and the delicate balance between women's safety and empowerment.
Intertwining themes of female friendship, sisterhood, and the unconventional lifestyle of vanlife, Red River Road is a gripping psychological outback noir.
Tickets are $25 and include a welcome drink and assortment of canapés.
To book tickets, visit www.trybooking.com/CQUSO or contact Dymocks Busselton on 9755 4410.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.