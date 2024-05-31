Busselton-Dunsborough Mail
Bestselling author in Busselton next week

May 31 2024 - 11:00am
UK-born author Anna Downes will be at Poppy & Pip for a special Dymocks Busselton 'Books & Bubbles' event on Friday, June 7.
Join the team from Dymocks Busselton at Poppy & Pip on Friday, June 7 for an evening with Anna Downes to celebrate her new book, Red River Road, a twisty outback noir set on the coral coast of WA.

Local News

