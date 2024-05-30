Young rider's resilience pays off | Rising Star Award

Chloe Collis, a rising star in mountain biking, has recently added another accolade to her impressive list of achievements, winning the latest Rising Star Award from Busselton Freight.
Chloe's journey to this recognition has been marked by her outstanding performances in the 2024 WA Gravity Enduro Championship and the WA Downhill Championship.
Competing in the Elite Women's category, Chloe has been riding up an age group to better prepare for the Australian Enduro Championships set to take place in October at the Collie trails.
In the 2024 season, Chloe secured first place on both days of the Round 1 WAGE double header in Margaret River and Dunsborough, making her the overall winner for the Elite Women's category in Round 1.
Her momentum continued in Round 2 at Pemberton, where she finished second overall and won the pro stage.
Chloe's dominance extended to the WA Downhill Championship, where she competed in the Open Women's category.
In the PEEL Downhill State Series, she claimed first place in all three rounds held in Albany and Denmark, further solidifying her reputation as a formidable competitor on the downhill circuit.
Her success in 2024 follows an impressive 2023 season, marked by her courageous comeback from a significant injury.
Chloe's determination and skill shone through despite a three-month layoff due to a grade 4 lacerated spleen.
Chloe competed fiercely in the WA Gravity Enduro Championship, winning first place on both days of the Round 1 WAGE doubleheader and securing the overall win for Women U17.
Her resilience was evident as she placed second in Rounds 4 and 5 at Dwellingup and Geraldton, respectively, and first in Round 7 at Nannup.
She concluded the season with a second-place finish in Round 9 at Linga Longa.
Chloe also excelled in the 2023 State and National Championships, finishing second in the AusCycling Enduro State Championships for Women U17 and fourth in the AusCycling Cross Country event in Nannup.
