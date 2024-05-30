Chance to win original artwork

Happs Margaret River is offering a unique opportunity for wine fans and art lovers in celebration of NAIDOC Week, with the chance to win an original artwork by renowned artist, Ricardo Jampijinpa Gallagher.
"Happs' viticultural practices are inspired by the wisdom of First Nations," Stacey Lewis, Happs Sales and Marketing Manager said.
"True Australian wine reflects not just the land but the cultural heritage of its First Nations people."
To enter, purchase any bottle from the iSeries collection either online or from your favourite wine store, keep your receipt, and upload it to the competition page at happs.com.au/pages/iseries-competition.
"Our partnership with the Warlukurlangu artists is built on mutual respect and a shared commitment to sustainability and cultural preservation," Lewis said.
"We are proud to support these incredible artists by bringing their stories to life through our wines."
The competition ends at midnight on Sunday 14 July 2024.
