Sea shanties are 'shore' to entertain

With rollicking excerpts from the Gilbert and Sullivan greats, HMS Pinafore and Pirates of Penzance, to foot stamping sea shanties and evocative songs of maidens waiting on the shore for their sailor to return home, Cape Harmony's Songs of the Sea concerts will have something for everyone.
There will be pirates, admirals, sailors and sea captains all strutting their stuff as they present such well loved songs as Shenandoah, the Skye Boat Song, Bound for the Rio Grande, A British Tar and a tricky medley of sea songs involving the fine girls of Bunbury, a cross eyed cook and the death of a parson.
Head along to one of the choir's two concerts - the first on Saturday June 22 at the Uniting Church Kent Street, Busselton, and then on Sunday June 23 at Our Lady of the Southern Cross, on Naturaliste Terrace, Dunsborough.
Both concerts start at 2pm, with a generous afternoon tea served at interval.
Tickets are $25 and can be purchased on line at www.trybooking.com/1219130 or at the door on the day (cash sales only).
