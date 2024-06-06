Busselton-Dunsborough Mail
Busselton-Dunsborough Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Hawks hold on despite lost opportunities

By Jason Crowe
June 6 2024 - 12:27pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Inaccuracy plagued Augusta Margaret River but they were able to hold on to take the win over Harvey. Picture: JLG Photographics
Inaccuracy plagued Augusta Margaret River but they were able to hold on to take the win over Harvey. Picture: JLG Photographics

The Augusta Margaret River Hawks have defeated a gallant Harvey Bulls side by seven points at the Harvey Oval on Saturday afternoon, before a small crowd in round seven of the Dale Alcock Homes South West premiership season.

Create a free account to read this article

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Busselton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.