Hawks hold on despite lost opportunities

The Augusta Margaret River Hawks have defeated a gallant Harvey Bulls side by seven points at the Harvey Oval on Saturday afternoon, before a small crowd in round seven of the Dale Alcock Homes South West premiership season.
With a howling wind blowing to the Southern end, the Hawks didn't really take advantage of the conditions, kicking just two goals in the opening term, while the Bulls managed just one behind.
The Bulls used the wind to its full potential in the second quarter, kicking six goals, led by Jordan Strahan who would end up with a total of three goals for the match.
The Bulls held a handy 19 point lead at half time, and looked like causing a big upset over the Hawks before the visitors began to turn things around.
Augusta Margaret River would regain the lead in the third term, but were inaccurate and could have had a much bigger lead than nine points at the final break.
The Hawks were going to have to pull out all stops in the final term to hold off the Bulls who would kick with the breeze, and they did, kicking two goals to the Northern End to hold off the Bulls who peppered the goals in the final minutes.
Of the seventeen goals kicked in the match, only three were kicked to the Northern end of the ground.
Tom Shanahan, Oscar Armstrong and Steven Payne all played well for the visitors, while Ryan Lester-Smith continued his good form to be the Bulls best.
The Hawks will face the Busselton Magpies next Saturday at home in Margaret River, while the Bulls head to Dunsborough to meet the Sharks on Sunday.
Augusta Margaret River 9.12.66 def. Harvey 8.11.59.
