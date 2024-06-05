Magpies steal win in huge comeback

Busselton have staged a huge comeback in the final term to steal the win after the siren at Sir Stewart Bovell Park on Saturday night, in round seven of the Dale Alcock Homes South West premiership season.
With the Dons two points in front in the final thirty seconds, a Donnybrook defender took possession off the ball outside the goal square and rushed a behind, which was paid as deliberate by the field umpire.
Pandemonium ensued as the siren sounded with Daniel Acres kicking the goal to give the Magpies the win, coming from more that four goals behind in the final term.
Donnybrook effectively led for the entire match, in windy yet dry conditions at Bovell Park.
Leading by fourteen points at quarter time, the home side pegged the margin back to five points at the main break.
With a decided wind advantage, Donnybrook kept Busselton scoreless in the third term to lead by 27 points with a quarter to play.
Busselton stormed home in the final term kicking five goals to one before Acres goal after the siren, to snatch victory and keep their chances of moving into the top five alive, now just one game outside the five, Mitch Tenardi continued his outstanding season with another great match for the Magpies, and was instrumental in the final quarter comeback, as was Jozef Parkinson.
For Donnybrook, Jacob Kendle had a terrific match also, while Sam Perkusich had plenty of possessions, and Zac Trigwell kicked two good goals also.
Busselton will face Augusta Margaret River at Gloucester Park next Saturday in a must win match for both teams, while the Dons will host Bunbury on Sunday at Boyanup Oval.
Busselton 10.8.68 def. Donnybrook 9.12.66
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.