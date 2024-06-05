Sharks overcome Eagles in Collie

Collie Eagles and Dunsborough played in the final game of round seven, with the Sharks recording a hard fought victory over the Eagles at the Collie Recreation Ground.
The Sharks would lead all day, but for the most part it was a close contest with no more that two goals separating the two teams in the opening half. After leading by four points at quarter time and six points at half time, the Sharks set up their victory in the third quarter, kicking four goals to one, to lead by a game high 25 points at three quarter time.
Both sides kicked two goals each in the final term with the Sharks getting their second win of the season, by 28 points.
Thomas Vellios and Jayce Fontana kicked three goals for their respective clubs, with Max Paterson and Mack Candy instrumental in the third quarter setting up the win. Collie will have the bye in round eight, while Dunsborough will host Harvey Bulls next Sunday.
Dunsborough 10.9.69 def. Collie 6.5.41.
Carey Park have overcome a slow start to defeat Eaton by 43 points at Kelly Park.
In windy but fine conditions, Zak Tetlow kicked the opening goal in spectacular fashion out of mid air, but that was immediately answered by Jonathon Kelly.
A relayed free kick gifted Luke Hutchinson his first goal from 10m out, to extend the margin to eight points.
Greg Humphries kept the Boomers in the contest with a clever goal from a stoppage, and when Tanner Allan goaled at the eighteen minute mark, the Boomers were in front.
Late goals to Scott Price and Brian Hughes restored the lead for the Panthers by five points.
The second quarter is where the match was won, with the home side kicking five very quick goals, with Hutchinson, Zane Verhaaf, Jordan Wallam, Brady Lenaghan and Kelvin Lawrence all converting within ten minutes to extend the margin to 36 points, before Jackson Cartledge kicked the Boomers first goal of the second term.
Almost immediately Jack DiLallo replied with a great goal from the pocket, before Cartledge kicked his second to have the margin at 29 points at the major break.
Boomers showed plenty of spirit and determination, with Greg Humphries exceptional, and Paul Rinder won almost every ruck knock both in the middle and around the ground.
The visitors closed the margin to twenty points in the third term, but again Carey Park were able to kick four very quick goals to stretch the margin to 43 points at the final change, which was also the final margin.
Taj Houlahan kicked three goals for the home side, with Reece Payne and Cameron Baker amongst the best.
Greg Humphries was outstanding for the Boomers, while Jackson Cartledge and Paul Rinder were strong contributors.
The win puts Carey Park into sixth place, one game behind Augusta Margaret River.
Carey Park 16.9.105 def. Eaton 9.8.62.
