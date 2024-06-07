Busselton-Dunsborough Mail
Busselton-Dunsborough Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Funds boost for environmental programs

June 8 2024 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Using grant funds, South West NRM's White Bellied Frog program will create suitable habitats for breeding of the frogs which grow no bigger than an adult thumbnail. Picture: SWNRM
Using grant funds, South West NRM's White Bellied Frog program will create suitable habitats for breeding of the frogs which grow no bigger than an adult thumbnail. Picture: SWNRM

South West Natural Resource Management has received $726,000 for delivery of two projects under the Australian's Government's Saving Native Species grants, announced last week by Environment and Water Minister Tanya Plibersek.

Create a free account to read this article

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Busselton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.