Busselton-Dunsborough Mail
Busselton-Dunsborough Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Performance opportunities grow for local musicians

June 6 2024 - 12:59pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Saltwater Community Music Initiative plans to provide local musicians with opportunities to perform onstage at the new venue once construction is complete. Picture supplied.
The Saltwater Community Music Initiative plans to provide local musicians with opportunities to perform onstage at the new venue once construction is complete. Picture supplied.

After a decades long wait, Busselton's local musicians will finally have a world-class stage on which to perform, when construction of the region's newest performing arts centre is completed.

Create a free account to read this article

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Busselton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.