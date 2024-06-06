Performance opportunities grow for local musicians

After a decades long wait, Busselton's local musicians will finally have a world-class stage on which to perform, when construction of the region's newest performing arts centre is completed.
Recently, representatives from a wide cross-section of community music groups assembled to formalise a partnership with the venue, resulting in a new Reference Group linked with the Saltwater Community Music Initiative.
It gives us a great reason to network, build and strengthen our diverse community music connections.- Jen Burnett
Community music groups involved with steering the project include Busselton Brass, Busselton Choral Society, Voices of the Vasse, Busselton Ukulele Strummers, Inc., the Busselton Acoustic Music Circle as well as a few members of other unincorporated groups.
The Saltwater Community Music Initiative will result in regular monthly variety concerts to be held on the main stage at Saltwater showcasing the talent of local community musicians and groups.
The free concerts will be open to all amateur community musicians and will be an opportunity for musicians of all skill levels to have a go and experience performing in the new venue.
The initiative was borne when local musician Jen Burnett approached the Saltwater Venue Manager with an idea.
To test the concept, a number of small free concerts were hosted at the Old Courthouse Complex and a little more than 12 months later, the inaugural meeting of the new Reference Group was held at the Esplanade Hotel.
"We are thrilled about the Community Music opportunity on offer from Saltwater," Jen Burnett said.
"It gives us a great reason to network, build and strengthen our diverse community music connections.
"This year we plan to spread the word about the upcoming 2025 opportunities and get heaps of early Expressions of Interest registered online."
Ms Burnett said the program would ensure musicians have the chance to perform at the new, state of the art venue.
"We are pleased to be partnering with this community music reference group as they plan and recruit performers for the initiative," she said.
Musicians can register their interest at: www.busseltonculturalprecinct.com.au/community-music-initiative
