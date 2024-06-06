Minister sets height limits for Dunsborough centre

Height limits have been set for areas in the Dunsborough Town Centre which will allow development to a maximum of five stories.
The lots are located along Dunn Bay Road west and around the Naturaliste Terrace roundabout, while lots along Naturaliste Terrace North and Dunn Bay Road east have been limited to 4 storeys.
Whilst the Minister's decision was not in alignment with Council's request, the City will now work to incorporate these heights...- Mayor Phill Cronin
Properties in this area are currently zoned to a maximum height of 6 storeys, but any new buildings will need to comply with the reduction in height allowances.
The decision was announced by the Minister for Planning despite the City of Busselton Council's effort to restrict heights to 3 storeys throughout those areas.
The City's 2022 scheme amendment (Amendment 52) was subsequently referred to the Western Australian Planning Commission (WAPC) and the Minister for Planning, for consideration and determination in accordance with the Planning and Development Act 2005.
"Whilst the Minister's decision was not in alignment with Council's request, the City will now work to incorporate these new heights into the Dunsborough Precinct Structure Plan (DPSP) and will shape the way these heights are implemented through the application of the new Dunsborough Town Centre Design Guidelines," Busselton Mayor Phill Cronin said.
"The City has already been actively working with the community to prepare the DPSP and the new Dunsborough Town Centre Design Guidelines to shape any future development in the town centre.
"Once finalised, these will guide new development to ensure it reflects an agreed and approved look and feel for Dunsborough, including the carefully considered application of these new height requirements."
The Draft Dunsborough Precinct Structure Plan will now be considered by the Statutory Planning Committee of the WAPC which may decide to endorse with modifications or refuse it.
The City said once in place, the new Dunsborough Town Centre Design Guidelines would provide specific guidance to the City and developers on decisions such as building setbacks, colour schemes, building design, finishes, materials and landscaping.
