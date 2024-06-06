Busselton-Dunsborough Mail
Busselton-Dunsborough Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Minister sets height limits for Dunsborough centre

June 6 2024 - 11:34am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Minister sets height limits for Dunsborough centre
Minister sets height limits for Dunsborough centre

Height limits have been set for areas in the Dunsborough Town Centre which will allow development to a maximum of five stories.

Create a free account to read this article

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Busselton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.