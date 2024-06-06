Lighthouse legacy lives on at new Cape Naturaliste museum

The Margaret River Busselton Tourism Association's Capes Foundation has announced the opening of the Lightkeepers' Museum, a new interpretive centre at the historic Cape Naturaliste Lighthouse.
Set within one of the lightkeepers' original cottages, the centre is designed to immerse visitors in the captivating history of the lighthouse, bringing to life the experiences, isolation, and resilience of the lightkeepers who once tended the lighthouse.
A Capes Foundation spokesperson said visitors would gain insight into the historic lighthouse's remarkable engineering and enduring legacy, which continues to guide maritime traffic after 120 years of service.
"The centre also highlights the region's broader historical narrative, including the lighthouse's significance within local history, the French exploration and mapping in the early 1800s, and the 60,000-year custodianship of the Wadandi people.
"Environmental themes such as weather and whaling have also been explored, offering a comprehensive view of the region's past and present."
The museum's completion marks the culmination of a five-year redevelopment project at the lighthouse.
"MRBTA's Capes Foundation has brought about the adaptive reuse of dormant and under-utilised buildings, resulting in critical improvements such as structural renovations to the three keeper cottages and the lighthouse itself, the transformation of a four-bay garage into a multipurpose classroom, upgrades to work sheds and storage spaces, the creation of a universally accessible observation lookout, and extensive landscaping and pathway enhancements.
"The newly opened interpretive centre, the final phase of this ambitious project, is set to leave a lasting legacy."
Various partners and agencies were involved in the redevelopment project, including the WA State Government, the Department of Biodiversity, Conservation and Attractions, the SW Development Commission, Gibson International, the WA Maritime Museum and the Australian Society for Maritime Archaeology.
Families of past lighthouse keepers were also involved in the project, as well as Wadandi Custodian Josh Whiteland of Koomal Dreaming, researcher Michelle Slarke, the Dunsborough Historical Society, and local trades and businesses.
For more information visit capesfoundation.org.au
