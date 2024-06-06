Busselton-Dunsborough Mail
Busselton-Dunsborough Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Lighthouse legacy lives on at new Cape Naturaliste museum

June 6 2024 - 11:46am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Margaret River Busselton Tourism Association's Capes Foundation has announced the opening of the Lightkeepers' Museum, a new interpretive centre at the historic Cape Naturaliste Lighthouse.

Create a free account to read this article

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Busselton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.