Chocolate Co unveils first Rocky Road Festival

Rocky Road lovers, head to the Margaret River Chocolate Company over the month of June and the July school holidays for its first ever Rocky Road Festival.
Held as part of the company's ongoing 25th birthday celebrations, the festival will see a range of new flavours offered in addition to the five existing 'standard' flavours - white, milk, dark, caramel and ruby.
The new varieties will include Club Tropicana, Biscoff & Salted Caramel, Cookies & Cream, Sweet & Sour and Peanut Butter Jelly. Customers can sample and purchase the new creations any time during the festival, and can also vote on which variety should be added permanently to the company's range.
Co owner Martin Black said one lucky customer who picks the winning variety will also win a deluxe Rocky Road hamper, featuring all the existing and new flavours, as well as having their name added to the new product.
"We plan to continue celebrating our 25th birthday for the next few months with a range of new products, a book launch, collaborations with local designers, the Rocky Road Festival and a whole lot more," Mr Black said.
The company opened its first factory in Wilyabrup on May 15, 1999.
The company has also announced plans for its first major expansion in more than a decade, with an enlarged chocolate production area and expanded café set to start construction this month. Visitors will be encouraged to share their memories in a commemorative book.
"We always have people keen to share their memories of the first time they visited one of our factories - often when they were wide eyed children - or even wide eyed adults," Mr Black said.
"The stories are always so joyous that we thought we would try and capture them as an ongoing celebration and reflection of the impact we have had."
