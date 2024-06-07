Busselton performers sought for 1960s era play

Acting Up! Academy of Performing Arts has announced auditions for their upcoming 2024 production, Love! Love! Love!
Written by local author Tricia Mary Lee, the play is set in the vibrant 1960s and the group said it would be both an "entertaining and provocative mix of autobiography and fiction".
Danielle Paull, Acting Up! Operations Coordinator said Love! Love! Love! was a high-energy, funny, and poignant story set against a backdrop of Beatles music.
"It promises to be a compelling journey through the social and emotional landscapes of the era, capturing the essence of love and the challenges it brings.
The play will be directed by John Lee and will run for nine shows during the September school holidays.
"This production is a perfect opportunity for both seasoned actors and newcomers to showcase their talents and be a part of a heartfelt social documentary," Danielle said.
"We are committed to providing opportunities for local talent and creating memorable experiences for our audiences.
"We invite actors of all backgrounds and experiences to audition for what promises to be an unforgettable production. Come join us in bringing this powerful story to life and celebrating the spirit of the 1960s."
The auditions will be held on Wednesday 12th, Friday 14th, Saturday 15th and Sunday 16th of June at the Acting Up! Studio.
Auditions need to be prebooked.
For more information on auditions and to book your slot, please visit www.actingup.com.au/love
