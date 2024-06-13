Baby Boomers reminisce at reunion party | Photos

There were memories to be shared and decades to catch up on as a large group of graduates gathered at the Esplanade Hotel last weekend to celebrate Busselton's 'Baby Boomers Era'.
Hosted by a group of ex-Busselton High Senior School students including Rob Ainsworth, Ian Wiese and Barry House, the 'Busselton Boomers' reunion saw around 60 people come together at the hotel.
According to Mr House, the event was a chance for past students to "commemorate the 75th anniversary of their birth and reminisce about these years when they all had a common connection to Busselton".
"At that stage the Busselton Senior High School was the only local secondary school option available to students and the town was a much smaller place than it is today," he said.
Attendees came from around Australia, as well as Broome and Perth, with many still holding connections to the South West.
Mr House said the gathering saw many life stories and histories exchanged, and friendships renewed.
"It was a 'Who's Who' of the population base from this era, and most have gone on to make major contributions to the nation, state and locally."
