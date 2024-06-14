Finnlay's sprint to success

Busselton's Finnlay Caruana has been awarded the Busselton Freight Rising Sports Star Award, recognising his talent and achievements in Sprint Kayaking.
2024 has been an extraordinary year for Finnlay, showcasing remarkable performances at state, national, and international levels, earning him well-deserved recognition from the sporting community.
At the state level, Finnlay excelled in multiple events, achieving the following results:
3rd: U/18 K1 1000m
2nd: U/18 K1 500m
2nd: U/18 K1 200m
1st: U/16 K2 500m
1st: U/16 K2 200m
2nd: U/16 Mixed K2 500m
2nd: U/16 Mixed K2 200m
2nd: U/18 K4 500m
1st: U/18 K4 200m
Building on these successes, Finnlay delivered outstanding performances at a national level.
1st: U/16 K2 200m
1st: U/16 K2 500m
1st: U/16 K2 1000m
2nd: U/16 K4 500m
3rd: U/16 Mixed K2 200m
7th U/16 K1 200m
7th: U/16 K1 500m
5th: U/16 K1 1000m
Most recently, Finnlay competed in the Asia Pacific Championships in Canberra, representing Australia with distinction.
U/16 K1 1000m: 7th place
U/16 K2 500m: 2nd place
U/16 K4 500m: 3rd place
U/16 Mixed K4 200m: 4th place
In recognition of these outstanding achievements, and effort, Finnlay is part of the South West Academy of Sport (SWAS) Individual Athlete support program and is also a member of the West Australian Sprint Pathways (WASP) Squad, which serves as the primary feeder pathway into the Western Australian Institute of Sport (WAIS).
Well done Finnlay for being selected as a Busselton Freight rising support star.
