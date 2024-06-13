Wet weather puts derby under lights

Augusta Margaret River have won the Southern Derby at Gloucester Park on Saturday afternoon, in the opening game of round eight of the Dale Alcock Home South West SWFL Premiership season.
Busselton got out of the block fast with Jobi Hayward kicking a goal from deep in the pocket after five minutes.
A chain of handballs led to Damian Lee marking 40m out from goal, to which he converted to open the lead to twelve points.
Shortly after, Jack McMahon had the locals cheering when he marked and goaled, but a defensive error led to Beau Chinnery kicking the Magpies third.
The Magpies looked sharp and efficient, and when Mitchell Tenardi kicked a long range goal, things were quiet from a locals perspective.
However two goals in time on to Beau Morgan and a fantastic goal to Matt Bannister, had the home side down by just seven points at the first break, despite the dominance of Busselton.
The local officials must have known something, as the lights were turned on, and soon after the temperature dropped by about five degrees, and it got decidedly dark.
Steven Payne received a free kick early in the term, reducing the margin to a point, as rain started to fall. The rain intensified and there would not be another score for 13 minutes, when Payne snapped truly from a congested goal square.
Beau Chinnery took a contested one handed mark to reduce the margin back to a point, before Brodie Howell kicked a great goal in the pocket on the run, to put the Magpies back in front.
The third quarter was played in driving rain, which had the scoreboard pocket under water, with the first goal not eventuating until the 14 minutes mark when Jack McMahon converted a set shot to put the Hawks back in front.
Jake Watson made the margin 14 points when he goaled, which was also the biggest margin of the match. The ball made it to the Magpies forward line once for the quarter, as the rain finally eased nearing three quarter time.
Hawks coach, Garry Moss, had to dispense with his umbrella after it turned inside out, but he didn't need to worry, as his team dominated the final term in very wet conditions.
Jack McMahon took a brilliant diving mark in the pocket, submerging in the pool of water that was now dominating the pocket area. His mark led to the first of five goals for the final term, as the Hawks won by 50 points, with the Magpies amazingly managing just one behind in the second half, after leading at half time.
The Hawks move to third on the ladder, but will finish the weekend fourth, with either Donnybrook or Bunbury to replace them, while Busselton remain seventh, with a match against Dunsborough in round nine.
The Hawks will play Bunbury next Sunday at Payne Park.
