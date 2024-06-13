Busselton brewery's big win at Royal Beer Awards

Shelter Brewing Co. Red Ale took out the trophy for Best Amber-Dark Ale at the Perth Royal Beer Awards.
Head Brewer Jason Credaro said the result was reward for the hard work of the Shelter brew team.
"Honestly it makes running a brewery a breeze when you've got a team like this," he said.
"They're an amazing crew so it's great to see them get rewarded."
Mr Credaro said the Red Ale is a beer he has been brewing for a long time.
"The Red Ale recipe is one a wrote a long time ago, and while there's been tweaks along the way it's one of my personal favourites because of how long I've been brewing it. And, of course, it's delicious."
The Red Ale has become a cult favourite for fans of the Busselton brewery.
"It's not the most widely consumed style of beer, but people who like red ales, love red ales, and ours seems to have resonated with the market," Mr Credaro said.
The team achieved highly in other categories, scoring silver medals for their Lager (draught), Extra Pale Ale (draught), Neighbourhood Pale Ale (draught), Pale Ale (draught), India Pale Ale (draught), and Bakehouse Stout (packaged).
Mr Credaro said that while winning best in show in a category is terrific, the high scores across the board are just as important.
"We try to keep our approach to brewing pretty simple, we want to make clean, crisp and uncomplicated beers that anyone can drink," he said.
"It's great to see easy-drinking, sessionable beers being rewarded, and a testament to the hard work of the brew team."
