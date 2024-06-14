Busselton-Dunsborough Mail
Busselton-Dunsborough Mail
North's surfing star is on the rise

June 14 2024 - 10:27am
Busselton surfer Otis North has had a stellar rise through the ranks, competing against some of the world's best in recent years. Pictures supplied.
Otis North has been awarded the Busselton Freight Rising Sports Star Monthly Award, recognising his talent and achievements in surfing.

