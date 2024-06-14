North's surfing star is on the rise

Otis North has been awarded the Busselton Freight Rising Sports Star Monthly Award, recognising his talent and achievements in surfing.
2024 has been an extraordinary year for Otis, marked by remarkable performances at state, national, and international levels, cementing his status as one of Australia's most promising young surfers.
In April 2024, Otis represented Australia in the World Surf League (WSL) Margaret River Pro, Event #5 on the World Championship Tour.
Competing against the world's top 36 male surfers, including World #1 Griffin Colapinto and the legendary John John Florence, Otis distinguished himself as the youngest male surfer ever to compete at this elite level.
Numerous notable successes mark Otis's journey to international recognition.
In November 2023, he represented Western Australia in the U/18 Men's Division at the Australian Junior Surfing Titles held at Phillip Island.
His performance there set the stage for impressive accomplishments in 2024.In February 2024, Otis showcased his talent at the Australian Boardriders Battle in Burleigh, Queensland, representing WA.
In September 2023, he clinched the Title of Western Australian U/18 Men's Surfing Champion, highlighting his dominance in the junior division.
April 2024 was a milestone month for Otis as he emerged victorious in the Margaret River Pro Open Men's Trials.
Competing at a junior age against WA's best Open-age division surfers, he won the title.Otis's winning streak continued with notable performances in various competitions.
In September 2023, he was honoured with the Title of Oakley Prism Performer at the Australian Boardrider Battle WA event, outshining WA's top surfers representing their clubs.
In August 2023, he won the Senior Boys South West School Surfing event, showcasing his prowess at the school level.December 2023 was particularly successful for Otis.
He secured the Title of U/18 Men's Division Champion from the Yallingup Boardrider Club and obtained the Title of Yallingup Boardriders Open Men's Club Champion.
Competing against senior men in the Open Age Division, Otis's victory at the highest club level underscored his exceptional talent and competitiveness.
Otis's remarkable achievements reflect his unwavering dedication and passion for surfing.
As the Busselton Freight Rising Sports Star Monthly winner, he continues to set an inspiring example for young athletes in the Busselton community.
