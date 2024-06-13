Vocal groups in harmony for Busselton SongFest

One of WA's finest vocal groups will return to the region as part of this weekend's Busselton SongFest.
Spokesperson Matthew Clements said the Naya Chorale ensemble would debut their 2024 right here in Busselton.
"Naya Chorale have performed around Australia to widespread critical acclaim.
"Their dramatic a cappella performances have taken them all the way to Carnegie Hall in New York.
"After their last performance in Busselton audience members described them as the best vocal ensemble they had ever seen."
Busselton SongFest is the local edition of a Statewide celebration of singing, which takes place in six Western Australian locations each year.
The festival held its inaugural Busselton event last year to wide acclaim.
"This popular festival will feature a dozen vocal and ukulele groups, and will showcase some of Australia's finest vocal ensembles alongside local community choirs," Matthew said.
Also joining the festival lineup is the popular Quincet 5-voice ensemble and the Peppermint Choir, conducted by Coralie Kan.
Not to be outdone, groups from the Busselton region will also deliver some stirring performances.
"Capel's award-winning barbershop ensemble Voices of the Vasse and the Busselton Choral Society will lead the vocal offerings, while ukulele groups Busselton Ukulele Group and No Strings Attached will lead the instrumental groups.
"Specialist uke ensembles Ladybug and Ukes of KLAD will add colour and flavour to the weekend.
"Busselton's reputation as the ukulele capital of WA is alive and well!"
Six concerts will be held across the weekend, as well as a Naya Chorale workshop. The festival's main venue is the Bay Life Uniting Church.
"The highlight of the weekend will be the Saturday evening concert at the Uniting Church," Matthew said.
"Naya Chorale will headline this concert before returning to Perth, also appearing are Quincet and Peppermint."
He said the festival would again partner with the Royal Flying Doctor Service.
"Once again, their fundraising arm will provide everyone with food and drink over the weekend. Last year their effort raised some $2,800.
The festival will culminate on Sunday with a free concert at the Bay Life Uniting Church, featuring most of the festival groups.
"Busselton SongFest is made possible thanks to VoiceMoves Inc. support and our band of happy SongFest Inc. volunteers."
The full program and ticket information can be viewed on the SongFest website at www.songfest.com.au
