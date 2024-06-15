Dunsborough resort reveals renovation results

Club Wyndham Dunsborough has unveiled a $5 million project which has seen upgrades and refurbishments of its accomodation offerings.
A total of 82 apartments were transformed with a fresh colour palette which the resort said was inspired by Geographe Bay's sand, sea and sun, with new furnishings, soft furnishings and photography of local landmarks and nature.
"The apartments were repainted with a clean and neutral whites and soft greys, while the new furnishings were selected to emphasise comfort and promote relaxation.
"Common spaces were re-floored with high-quality vinyl to promote coolness during warm days, while 100 per cent wool carpets laid in the bedroom areas enhance warmth and comfort during the night."
Bathrooms and powder rooms were also renewed, and ensuites added to main bedrooms in the two-bedroom Grand apartments.
Spanning over two years and costing approximately AU$5 million, this staged refurbishment has been extensive.- Warren Cullum
"Our commitment to our Club Wyndham South Pacific members is to keep their properties modern and fresh by continually updating what we offer and providing this type of renewal under a multi-year refurbishment calendar," Warren Cullum, Senior Vice President Operations of Travel + Leisure Co said.
"In the last few years, we have also rolled out a free activities and complimentary equipment hire program across the club portfolio and club members have benefited at Dunsborough with complimentary access to e-bikes, push bikes, kayaks, and fishing equipment," he said.
Wyndham said research indicated club members, having paid for their accommodation through vacation credits, often spent greater amounts in the economy.
"It is estimated club members spend more than $3,500 per party per trip, equating to about $17 million in economic impact that club members have in the local region every year."
