Blistering final term gives Magpies the win

Busselton kicked a stunning ten goals in the final term to defeat Dunsborough by 74 points, at Bovell Park on Saturday afternoon, in round nine of the premiership season.
It is hard to believe that Dunsborough led at both quarter and half time, and only trailed Busselton at three quarter time by ten points, with the home side embarrassing the Sharks in the last term, kicking ten goals and holding the visitors scoreless.
The Sharks looked good in the opening stanza, with Mack Candy and Paris Murdock getting plenty of the football, as the Sharks opened up a 13 point advantage.
The second quarter saw things tighten up, as Busselton started to get their hands on the ball more, closing the gap to three points at the major interval.
Tyler Lindberg and Mitch Tenardi helped sway the advantage in favour of the Magpies in the third term, taking the ascendancy from Dunsborough to lead by ten points, and setting up an intriguing final term.
But the only thing intriguing in the final term was what happened to Dunsborough, who were humbled by the Magpies who piled on goal after goal, led by Liam Creighton who would finish the match with six goals. The Magpies had eighteen scoring shots in three quarters, and had fourteen in the last, to easily account for a disappointing Dunsborough.
Busselton now find themselves in a three way battle for fifth place, while Dunsborough are now two games behind Busselton. The Magpies have an opportunity to move into the five in round ten, when they play Collie Eagles in Collie, while Carey Park travel to Gloucester Park to play Augusta Margaret River, and Donnybrook will host second placed Harvey Brunswick Leschenault at Boyanup Oval.
Busselton 17.15.117 def. Dunsborough
The Bulldogs have moved to second on the premiership ladder after accounting for Augusta Margaret River at Payne Park on Sunday afternoon.
With much riding on the contest, the match was tight with the Bulldogs leading by two points at quarter time and by ten points at both half and three quarter time.
Bunbury dominated the last quarter kicking five goals to two, to set up a 29 point victory.
Bunbury will travel to Dunsborough next Sunday, while on Saturday the Hawks will host Carey Park.
Harvey Bulls and Collie Eagles were involved in the closest finish of the round on Sunday.
Both teams managed just one goal each in the opening term.
Collie would kick three goals to one in the second quarter, to hold an eleven point lead at half time.
The third term belonged to the Bulls, or more correctly, Jordan Strahan, with the Bulls kicking six goals for the quarter, while Strahan for the second week in a row would finish with seven goals for the match.
The Bulls quickly went from an eleven point deficit to an eighteen point lead.
To Collie's credit, they came again and got within six points with five minutes to play, kicking four goals in the final term.
A couple of missed opportunities saw the Bulls hold on for a four point victory, giving the Bulls back to back victories.
Carey Park did what they needed to do at Kelly Park on Saturday when they played Donnybrook.
In perfect weather, Donnybrook got the better of the opening exchanges, with Trent Brown kicking the opening goal in the first minute of the match. Shortly after Ben Frazer kicked a set shot goal from the pocket to give the visitors a 13 point lead after just four minutes.
Luke Hutchinson kicked the opening goal for the Panthers at the ten minute mark, immediately answered by Sam Perkusich who capitalised on a defensive error to extend the margin again.
A goal in time on to Ryan King gave Donnybrook a seven point lead at the first break. Perkusich was in everything in the opening term, and played a major part in the Dons lead.
The second quarter saw Cooper Clarke-Dehring kick a long range goal after a long period of scrappy play.
Out of nothing Sam Perkusich got a boot to a ball in a large pack which went through the major opening, giving Donnybrook a 20 point lead.
Late in the quarter, Carey Park put their best passage of play together, which ended with Kelvin Lawrence, who snapped a clever goal. A minute later, courtesy of a free kick, Lawrence goaled again.
The Panthers hit the front in the third term, courtesy of a horrendous bounce which landed in the arms of Ryan King. Two quick goals had the Dons back in front.
A spectacular mark to Kelvin Lawrence in the centre of the ground, gave the Panthers another lease on life, with goals to Brady Lenaghan and Jack DiLallo putting the home side back in front at three quarter time.
Carey Park dominated possession in the last quarter, peppering the goals, but kicked four behinds Kelvin Lawrence snapped a goal to give the home side their biggest lead of the match (14 points).
When Ryan King converted the Panthers looked home, but Ben Frazer replied immediately. Two late goals to Zac Tetlow put the match beyond doubt, giving Carey Park their fourth win of the season.
