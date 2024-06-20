Tigers maul Lions in top of the ladder clash

It was the top of the table clash between South Bunbury and Harvey Brunswick Leschenault at Brunswick Oval, but it was a very lop-sided contest in round nine of the SWFL premiership season.
South Bunbury were brutal in the opening term, kicking nine goals and had a chance from long range after the siren to make it ten, ending the contest by quarter time.
The final margin would be 92 points, with the Lions winning the second quarter, kicking three goals to two, but it would be eleven goals to three in the second half, as the Lions were humbled at home by the Tigers, who remain undefeated and have a massive percentage of 278.57 percent.
Jay Crossman kicked the opening goal with a clever snap from 40m out after just three minutes.
Five minutes of end to end football then triggered an avalanche of goals, with six of the goals that followed from marks inside 50m.
Blaine Johnson marked and goaled at the eight minute mark, followed by Ethan Nordahl three minutes later.
The Lions defence was under enormous pressure, and from the centre ball up it was straight back in the Tigers forward line where Thomas Gallaway converted.
Mitchell Bain made it five unanswered goals when he kicked a set shot from 45 metres.
Jarrod Humphries gave the big home crowd something to cheer about when he marked deep in the pocket at the Southern end, narrowing the margin briefly back to 24 points.
Tyson Lane snapped a goal from long range at the 24 minute mark, and a minute later Ethan Nordahl kicked his second of the quarter from a set shot.
Nordahl would then kick another, before Kade Wallrodt kicked a goal on the run from deep in the pocket, to make the margin an astonishing 48 points at the first break.
Late in the match with the margin already significant, Tyson Lane sprinted through the middle of the ground, took two bounces and goaled from 35 metres, highlighting the relentless nature the Tigers applied from start to finish.
Jace Cormack played a great game kicking five goals, with Mitch Bain receiving the Think Mental Health ball.
Jack Fletcher and Connor Carbone tried hard for the Lions, but they were fighting an uphill battle from the very beginning.
The Tigers will now face bottom placed Eaton in round ten, while Harvey Brunswick Leschenault, who have dropped to third on the ladder will face fifth placed Donnybrook next Sunday at Boyanup Oval in a crucial contest for both teams.
South Bunbury 22.11.143 def. Harvey Brunswick Leschenault 7.9.51.
