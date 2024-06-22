Workpower Busselton marks first birthday

Leading disability support organisation Workpower is celebrating one year of creating meaningful employment opportunities for people with disability in the South West Region.
On 12 June last year, Workpower took over the Activ Foundation's packaging and warehousing operations in Busselton, ensuring the continued employment for people with disability who were at risk of losing their jobs.
"We're very proud of the progress we've made over the past year," Workpower CEO Lee Broomhall said.
"We've successfully transitioned seven worksites across Western Australia and integrated well into the local communities, creating valuable partnerships with local businesses, and providing opportunities for people with disability to thrive in a supportive and inclusive environment."
Workpower opened its Busselton premises in August 2023, providing a range of commercial services, including confidential shredding, collating services, wine packaging and labelling, and decanting.
The services provide people with disability the chance to learn valuable workplace skills, gain experience, and contribute to their local community.
"Every day, we see the positive impact that having a job can have on our employees' lives," Gareth Goodway, General Manager, Regional Operations at Workpower said.
"Workpower is more than just a job.
"It's a place where our people feel valued, respected, and empowered to reach their full potential."
Since opening, Workpower's Busselton site has secured a new recycling contract with containers for change processer, Return-It, and plans to expand its social enterprises and provide more local employment opportunities.
"We would love to hear from businesses and organisations in the South West interested in developing partnerships with us", Ms Broomhall said.
Through local consultation, Workpower said it would also expand its services to offer a greater range of community programs for people with disability.
