Talented athlete recognised for sporting success

Busselton's Mia Van Kleef has been awarded the Busselton Freight Rising Sports Star Award, recognising her exceptional talent and achievements in AFL and basketball.
At just 15, Mia's remarkable performances have made her a standout athlete in the region.
Mia's recent second year selection for the WAFLW Under 16's Academy for the Fremantle Dockers is a testament to her determination and talent on the football field.
Last year she was selected in the Under 15 State AFL Schools sports team and travelled to Ballarat to represent WA for the competition.
These milestones highlight her potential to rise through the ranks and substantially impact women's football.
Mia has been a key player for the Peel Thunder Rogers Cup team this season and played as an under-ager last year, primarily in the midfield.
Her consistent participation in every game has demonstrated her skill and dedication, earning her recognition as one of the team's essential players.
In addition to her commitment to the Peel Thunder Rogers Cup, Mia recently played her first game for the Busselton Magpies Women's League team.
With the Rogers Cup season set to conclude in June, Mia will join the Magpies for the remainder of their season, bringing her experience, skill and talent to the team.
Mia started playing football at a young age for the Busselton Saints.
For much of the time she was the only girl in the team, and they won the premiership in years 7 and 8.
Mia's athletic success extends beyond the football field.
Earlier this year, she played basketball for the GMAS Dynamics in the Under 18 competition.
In a remarkable display of teamwork and talent, Mia and her team clinched the grand final victory for the third consecutive year, underscoring her versatility and dedication across multiple sports.
She played for the Busselton Blazers from under 12s, and played four seasons for the Southwest Slammers.
Mia Van Kleef's dual success in AFL and basketball, coupled with her recent accolade as the Busselton Freight Rising Sports Star, is a testament to her hard work, perseverance, and athletic ability.
As she continues to excel in both sports, she sets an inspiring example for young athletes in the Busselton community.
