South West locals urged to help charities in Wills

Cancer Council WA is encouraging people living in the South West to think about leaving a gift in their Will to help reduce the impact and incidence of cancer in the South West region.
Cancer Council WA Philanthropy Manager, Caroline Bryndzej, said donations in Wills were invaluable and one of the largest single sources of funding for the organisation.
"Every year 14,000 West Australians hear the words 'you have cancer'; that's about 38 people every day who receive a cancer diagnosis," Ms Bryndzej said.
"As a community-funded organisation we rely on donations, fundraising and support to continue providing prevention and early detection messages, and much-needed support to families affected by cancer.
"By having a valid Will you can help ensure your wishes are fulfilled and your loved ones are looked after, as well as creating a lasting legacy by helping provide care today and hope for the future.
"Including a gift for us in your Will, no matter the size, will make a real difference in helping us to reduce the impact and incidence of cancer in our South West."
Cancer Council WA and Guide Dogs WA will be partnering with local Bunbury law firm, Groven Legal, at Bunbury Forum Shopping Centre, Tuesday 25 June - Thursday 27 June, from 9am-5pm for those wishing to have a standard Will* prepared for $154.
To book an appointment call 9212 4333 or visit the stand on the open days.
