Candle business bounces back after venue closure

Wilyabrup brewery-restaurant Black Brewing Co announced its closure in a shock statement released on Friday, sparking waves of complaints from customers planning to hold events at the Caves Road venue.
"Unfortunately, due to unforeseen circumstances, we will be closing our Restaurant, the home of Black Brewing Co and Dune Distilling, as of the end of day, this Saturday, the 15th of June," the statement read. "Our wholesale businesses BBCo and Dune are continuing at this time."
Customers were quick to voice their displeasure, with a number of commenters accusing the venue of taking deposits for wedding bookings while eyeing a closure.
"We only found out about this situation this week," Black Brewing Co responded. "The new administrators have been contacting all owed creditors."
Cam Staite, owner of Margaret River-based candle business Ocean House Collection, said she rushed to the site upon hearing of the impending closure to retrieve her stock, branded with Dune Distilling logos.
I was so appreciative of the support from the community. I really didn't think I was going to be able to shift it all.- Cam Staite, Ocean House Collection
"My small business was one of many who are owed money," Cam said.
"We only managed to collect about half of the stock - it was so busy out there and people were literally still trying to buy candles as we were packing them up.
"My husband ended up having to tell people 'really sorry these are no longer for sale - they haven't been paid for'!"
Cam relied on social media to let locals know of her predicament, offering the candles at a reduced rate to "at least get enough to cover my costs of making the order at least".
"After doing the post I was inundated with so many messages immediately it was hard to keep up," she told the Mail.
"I had sold all the stock within an hour and I still had so many more messages of people wanting candles. I was so appreciative of the support from the community. I really didn't think I was going to be able to shift it all."
Black Brewing Co thanked its customers and staff for their loyalty to the brand and the venue.
"It's been an eight-year journey full of action and some awesome staff that we would also like to thank for being a part of our story."
