Busselton-Dunsborough Mail
Busselton-Dunsborough Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Candle business bounces back after venue closure

Nicky Lefebvre
By Nicky Lefebvre
June 21 2024 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Margaret River business Ocean House Collection rushed to retrieve stock from the venue, which they said had not yet been paid for.
Margaret River business Ocean House Collection rushed to retrieve stock from the venue, which they said had not yet been paid for.

Wilyabrup brewery-restaurant Black Brewing Co announced its closure in a shock statement released on Friday, sparking waves of complaints from customers planning to hold events at the Caves Road venue.

Create a free account to read this article

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nicky Lefebvre

Nicky Lefebvre

Journalist

I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.

Local News

Get the latest Busselton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.