Busselton is best | Public votes for Top Tourism Town

Busselton has been named the winner of the 2024 7News Top Tourism Town Award at a ceremony held last Tuesday, as part of the 2024 Perth Airport WA Tourism Conference.
The awards recognise towns committed to tourism, offering visitors a unique and memorable holiday experience.
The Margaret River Busselton Tourism Association (MRBTA) entered Busselton in the competition, drawing on the City's recent achievements including the launch of Jetstar's direct air service from Sydney, new tourism offerings such as the Hilton Garden Inn and the development of Saltwater Busselton.
The judging process included an online public vote, which saw the Busselton community and visitors come forward to share their passion for their City.
City of Busselton Acting Mayor Anne Ryan said the award recognised the uniqueness of Busselton and its surrounds.
"One of the issues raised on a regular basis with residents is we are not like every other town and we want to be unique," she said.
"Our town boasts a fantastic foreshore, the Jetty, the new Hilton Garden Inn and a plethora of other accommodation offerings and of course stunning food and wine along some incredible natural coastal nodes."
"Our airport is expanding, currently supporting six interstate flights per week to Sydney and Melbourne. We also have an exceptional events calendar, meaning there is plenty to enjoy in Busselton all year round."
Regular visitors to the region, Denver, Andrea and Glen were pleased to hear of Busselton's win as they enjoyed a sun-soaked walk on the Jetty.
"Why would you go anywhere else? Busselton has everything, it's amazing."
The ceremony also Wadandi custodian Josh Whiteland receive the award for Individual Excellence in Aboriginal Tourism, for his operation of Koomal Dreaming, the only Aboriginal owned and operated tourism business in the Margaret River Region.
"This is fantastic news for our region," MRBTA chief executive officer Sharna Kearney said.
Through its Capes Foundation, MRBTA has worked closely with Josh on the development of cultural meeting places for Koomal Dreaming tours at Ngilgi Cave and Cape Naturaliste Lighthouse.
Busselton will now vie for the title of Australia's Top Tourism Town, competing against winning towns from each state.
"With the Top Tourism Town Award depending heavily on public voting, it is a direct reflection of the immense local pride which exists here," Ms Kearney said.
"We now can't wait to see how Busselton performs in the national competition."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.