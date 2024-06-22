Busselton-Dunsborough Mail
Busselton-Dunsborough Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Big Beetles heart on show against Bulls

June 22 2024 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

On Saturday the Junior Beetles rugby teams descended on Margaret River where the under 8s faced the Bunbury Bulls.

Create a free account to read this article

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Busselton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.