City of Busselton proposes 7pc increase to rates

June 20 2024 - 11:26am
The City noted an increase in costs to all local governments across materials, insurances and "service provisions".
The City of Busselton has announced a proposed 7 percent rate increase ahead of the adoption of its 2024-25 budget.

