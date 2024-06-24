Another brilliant final term gives Pies the edge

Busselton have defeated Collie Eagles by 79 points at the Collie Recreation Ground on Sunday afternoon, in round ten of the Dale Alcock Homes South West SWFL premiership season.
For the second week in a row, the Magpies have kicked ten goals in the last term, to turn a handy three quarter time lead into a comprehensive victory.
Busselton, as a result of their victory have moved into sixth place on the ladder, and equal on points with fifth placed Donnybrook.
The Magpies were ruthless in the final term, having fifteen scoring shots, with Beau Chinnery kicking six goals which puts him into fifth place on the goal kicking table with 26 goals for the season.
Eleven players kicked goals for the Magpies, which had the Eagles back line under plenty of pressure.
It was Busselton's first win away from home for the season.
The Eagles never gave up, and kicked four goals in the final term, which led to their highest score of the season, with experienced due, Adam Bignell and Talan Michael amongst Collie's best players.
Busselton will play Harvey Bulls in round eleven, while Collie will face second placed Bunbury on Saturday.
Busselton 23.8.146 def. Collie 10.7.67
