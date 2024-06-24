Busselton-Dunsborough Mail
Another brilliant final term gives Pies the edge

By Jason Crowe
Updated June 24 2024 - 11:34am, first published 11:31am
The Busselton Magpies are showing no signs of slowing down, taking down a hardworking Collie Eagles side in Round 10 of the SWFL Premiership season. Picture by Sharyn Newlands.
Busselton have defeated Collie Eagles by 79 points at the Collie Recreation Ground on Sunday afternoon, in round ten of the Dale Alcock Homes South West SWFL premiership season.

