Wine movers and makers join leadership program

Fifteen members of the Margaret River grape and wine industry will take part in a program aimed at enhancing leadership for local businesses, and for the wine region's future direction.
The Next Crop program is funded by Wine Australia and the industry, and will deliver a series of regionally tailored sessions for emerging leaders who want to understand their leadership capacity and gain exposure to concepts of leadership.
Margaret River Wine Association Chief Executive Officer Amanda Whiteland said having the program in the region was "really exciting".
"Our pitch to secure this leadership program funding was based on our relative isolation, limited wine industry-specific tertiary programs and the need to increase diversity, pass on skills, retain the next-generation and compete with the mining industry's drawcard," she said.
"The 15 participants selected for the Next Crop program come with diverse experiences and backgrounds from across the sector. It will be exciting to see what they gain from this program."
The participants are Andrew Bretherton (Juniper Estate), Cyndal Petty (Parker Group), Daniel Stocker (Juniper Estate), David Targett (Fermoy Estate), Ellin Tritt (Fraser Gallop Estate), Gavin Crawcour (Voyager Estate), Ian MacDonald (Vasse Felix), James Revie (Vasse Felix), Kate Nickels (Fogarty Wine Group), Megan Read (Walsh & Sons), Natasha Lynch (Swings & Roundabouts), Samantha Bradley (Xanadu Wines), Thomas Bradshaw (Thomas William Wines/Vinline Mobile Bottling), Trent Kelly (Aravina Estate) and Ulrika Larsson (Clairault Streicker).
"As part of the Next Crop program, I hope to refine skills I have already developed; along with learning new ways to engage, lead and contribute to the Australian wine community in a meaningful way," Fraser Gallop winemaker Ellin Tritt said.
Daniel Stocker, Assistant Vineyard Manager at Juniper Estate said the region had been served "by a succession of wonderful leaders".
"Programs like this provide an awesome opportunity to work with a group of engaged, passionate and talented wine professionals to build on their legacy and drive our region forward," he said.
The Next Crop program is offered to two regions per year, allowing selected regions to design and deliver their own bespoke leadership program.
In Margaret River, the program will be delivered by Eloise Jarvis of Margaret River Wine Solutions, and Tash Teakle of Innovation Cluster, with guest speakers invited to present specific topics.
Voyager Estate Brand Manager and program participant Gavin Crawcour said he was excited to see the journey unfold over the next six months with what looked to be a highly considered and immersive program.
"It's a fantastic opportunity to challenge myself and grow, but also to connect with like minds in our industry," Mr Crawcour said.
Swings & Roundabouts General Manager Natasha Lynch said securing a place was pivotal to her career growth in the industry.
"This will not only enhance my strategic leadership capabilities within my business but also contribute positively to the advancement of the Margaret River wine industry as a whole."
