Smiths Beach Resort reveals pool project results

A renovation project at Yallingup's Smiths Beach Resort has been completed, with a refreshed central pool area aimed at providing guests with a new experience on the coast.
Both heated pools underwent a two-month long project that included a complete re-rendering of both pools, updated tiling, lighting installation as well as resurfacing and repainting of the sunbathing decks.
Recent updates also include soft furnishings, bathroom renovations, garden replanting and while the pools were out of action, we took the opportunity to update some internal rooms by sanding and re-polishing the concrete floors, and painting.- Adam McWhirter
Managing Director Adam McWhirter said the pools were a popular component of the resort experience.
"The infinity pool and children's wading pool as well as the cabanas and sunlounge decks are undoubtedly the heart of the resort where guests can truly relax while on holiday," Mr McWhirter said.
"The recent renovation brings the appearance of the space up to the 5-star standard that we expect and that of a Small Luxury Hotel of the World.
"While the pool renovation will be a game changer for the summer months, the pools also enjoy year-round use as they are heated to 28 degrees and a favourite of those returning from hiking the Cape-to-Cape Track."
Mr McWhirter noted the project was the biggest in several large-scale investments to ensure the resort looks its best for many years to come.
"Smiths Beach Resort is now 16 years old but thanks to a continuous program of works, we can proudly say that it looks as good as it did when it was first built," he said.
The resort thanked guests for their patience while the construction project was taking place, and invited people to return to take in the new outdoor area, with the pool now open for guest use.
