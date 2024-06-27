Busselton-Dunsborough Mail
Busselton-Dunsborough Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Locals jump in to support month of fundraising

June 27 2024 - 11:33am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Locals jump in to support month of fundraising
Locals jump in to support month of fundraising

Busselton Hospice Inc's 'Go Blue For June' campaign continued this week, with a range of events and fundraising opportunities to help the volunteer-run organisation.

Create a free account to read this article

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Local News

Get the latest Busselton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.