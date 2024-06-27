Locals jump in to support month of fundraising

Busselton Hospice Inc's 'Go Blue For June' campaign continued this week, with a range of events and fundraising opportunities to help the volunteer-run organisation.
Joan Tuffin Quilters spent 6 months of collaborative quilting to create quilt to be offered as a prize, with people donating $20 or more to the campaign in the running to win.
Linda Stephenson from the Bay Life Op Shop said customers and staff raised $1200 for the Hospice.
"It went really well with all our volunteers dressing up in blue for the day," Linda said. "This is the third year we have donated our days takings to the Hospice. We would also like to acknowledge Red Dot Busselton for donating the balloons for our display."
On the foreshore, around 150 people were cheered on by a crowd of supporters as they braved the winter morning to hit the water in the first Winter Solstice plunge, then shared breakfast compliments of Shelter Brewing Co.
The celebrations continued at the Dunsborough Lakes Golf Club for the first Blue High Tea, while Busselton SongFest performers took to the streets, busking to raise funds for the cause.
