Busselton-Dunsborough Mail
Busselton-Dunsborough Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

City supports better complaint management

Updated June 27 2024 - 11:42am, first published 11:27am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anne Ryan
Anne Ryan

The City of Busselton Council has voted unanimously to support a suite of new governance initiatives aimed at better meeting community expectations.

Create a free account to read this article

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Local News

Get the latest Busselton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.