City supports better complaint management

The City of Busselton Council has voted unanimously to support a suite of new governance initiatives aimed at better meeting community expectations.
"The Council has just supported a recommendation from the Audit and Risk Committee to request the CEO to implement a review of the City's Complaints Management Policy," Acting Mayor Anne Ryan said.
"This is in addition to the City undertaking an audit on our complaints handling processes and developing a list of items to be put forward for inclusion in an internal audit plan."
Cr Ryan said the decision would ensure Council was actively listening to the community, "and that the City's processes for management of complaints are being designed to meet community expectations into the future".
"By expanding the membership of the Audit and Risk Committee to include all Elected Members, the Council will now ensure stronger oversight of complaints and how they are managed through regular auditing and review," she said.
"The Councillors recognise the need to be open, to learn from constructive criticism and act on it, and we acknowledge that all types of complaints need to be responded to appropriately."
The Council said feedback received through the MARKYT Community Scorecard would be used in conjunction with a range of other tools.
"We recognise the need to plan for improved sport and leisure facilities to meet our community's future needs and this was reinforced as a priority in the feedback we received through the MARKYT Community Scorecard survey," Cr Ryan said.
"In response to this feedback, Council has just resolved to allocate 1 percent of next year's rates revenue plus any additional surplus funds over $500,000, if available, at the end of the financial year into a new District Sport and Recreation Reserve for this purpose.
"Council has also resolved to include this same approach for future year allocations in its Long Term Financial Plan to ensure a year on year accumulation."
