Tours take fresh look at Busselton town centre

Two new guided walking tours have been created by local business, Forage Safaris, aimed at giving visitors a taste of the vibrant heart of Busselton.
Forage Safaris owner Jan Stewart said the tours were "epicurean walking adventures", something she said was sorely needed to shine the spotlight on all Busselton has to offer.
"Busselton has undergone a remarkable transformation, blossoming into a vibrant hub for food and drinks," Jan said.
"A diverse range of restaurants and bars are all now conveniently located within walking distance, thanks to the fresh and modern renovation of central Busselton."
She said Busselton offered breathtaking views and a vibrant foreshore, but tourism offerings in the town centre itself could do with some additional foot traffic.
'Busselton Bites and Brews' is a three hour tour, sampling local specialties like gelato, crepes, coffee, cookies and local wines.
'Busselton Uncorked' will take guests on an after-dark experience, taking in four venues between the Jetty and the centre of town.
After years in the tourism industry and having travelled extensively, Jan said she believed food was the key to building connections and forming memories.
"There is no better way than to be guided between venues with a local guide, to get the best experience the city has to offer," she said.
The two guided tours will highlight producers and gourmet delights on the city streets, along with the artists, museums and tourist attractions unique to Busselton.
