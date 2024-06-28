Young Beetles dominate in home ground clash

A couple of early showers did nothing to dampen the spirits of the Under 10s.
The lads had acknowledged that a couple of quiet weeks around the rucks had done them no favours and they were ready to set the tone.
On the back of some savage ruck work, two tries were scored within the first 5 minutes. The tackling was heroic at times, but the relentless nature and a willingness to defend had both coaches beaming with pride.
The scoring came thick and fast with many in the crowd losing count of the score. Margaret River refused to give up and ran in some lovely scores off the back of a great passing game, but the Beetles refused to yield.
All in attendance were treated to what can only be described as a 'complete' performance, with one ecstatic father exclaiming, "that was champagne rugby!"
It's too hard to single out stars when the whole team worked as a solid unit, but credit must be given to newcomer Reign who skinned the Gropers with his blistering pace and a willingness to get stuck in.
Connor Smartt was all class in the backs, he's really found his voice and it showed.
Dudley Davis threw himself into tackles up front, he really is showing that he's tougher than a woodpecker lips.
Loki DeCaen was digging in harder than a miners shovel, great efforts all round.
The lads will head into the school holidays with their heads up,and it will give their boots a chance to cool down!
