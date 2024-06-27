Plans proceed for Busselton chocolate shop

The City of Busselton Council has given support for the final stage of plans to establish a new chocolate retail facility on the Busselton foreshore, operated by the owners of Shelter Brewing Co.
The City said a number of submissions were received through the advertising period which the Council gave "due consideration to" before making a final decision on the lease.
The chocolate shop - Little Otto's Big Choc Shop - operated by Left Coast Chocolate Pty Ltd, will complete the fit out to the old Tennis Club building on Marine Terrace, as part of the lease agreement.
The City said the company would spend more than $140,000 on headwork upgrades to bring electrical, sewer and water infrastructure up to a commercial standard, as well as an estimated $2.5million in building upgrades and fit out.
"Council recognises that having a chocolate retailer on the Busselton foreshore will complement the vibrant range of attractions already available in this precinct and bring something completely new to the mix," Acting Mayor Anne Ryan said.
"On behalf of Council I would like to thank the owners of Left Coast Chocolate Pty Ltd for their continued interest and investment in our city and look forward to trying out their chocolate products when they are ready to open," she said.
A schedule of rent payable to the City will also apply, with year on year increases approved and rent reviews to be conducted every five years.
