Finest foods on the menu for Truffle Kerfuffle

Truffle Kerfuffle returns to Fonty's Pool in Manjimup this weekend, with chefs and food lovers heading to the Southern Forests to soak up the best of the region's produce and winter fun.
Organisers said chefs would make use of more than $70,000 worth of 'black diamonds' - also known as Black Manjimup Truffles - across the weekend.
The truffles (tuber melansoporum) are sought-after by chefs across the globe for their consistent high quality, taste and aroma.
Alex Crisp, contestant and top ten finalist of the current season of MasterChef, will join join celebrity chefs Gary Mehigan and Christine Manfield, alongside Amy Hamilton (Liberté, Albany), Paul Iskov (Fervor), Evan Hayter (de'sendent, Margaret River), and Brian Cole (Ritz Carlton, Perth).
"Being a part of Truffle Kerfuffle is a big deal to me, I'm super excited," Ms Crisp said.
I love Manjimup and the Southern Forests and all the suppliers, growers, farmers, producers... I'm so excited to do a truffle hunt, it'll be my first one, I've never been on a truffle hunt before.- Alex Crisp
"I'll be demonstrating a dish like the one that I cooked as part of my audition for MasterChef but better because it'll have truffle, an ooey, gooey truffle raviolo.
"I can't wait to be amongst like-minded people at a wonderful event, I've never had the chance to go to before.
"I love Manjimup and the Southern Forests and all the suppliers, growers, farmers, producers and all the fresh high-quality fruit and vegetable that come from the region, and of course, I love truffles.
"I'm so excited to do a truffle hunt, it'll be my first one, I've never been on a truffle hunt before," the 27-year-old said.
Attendees can also check out the free Truffle Dog Demonstration on Saturday (29/6/24) and Sunday (30/6/24) at 11am, 1pm, and 3pm at the Festival Village, while the Marketplace will be buzzing with stall holders selling freshly unearthed truffles, truffle products, truffle dishes, gourmet products, wine, beer, cider and spirit tastings and local artisan products.
For tickets and festival info, visit trufflekerfuffle.com.au
