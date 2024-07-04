Dancers step back in time for Bridgerton Ball | Photos

Dressed in their finest attire, revellers from across the South West took to the dancefloor at the 'Capel Social' Bridgerton Ball.
Dancers took part in a sequence dance, posed for photos and enjoyed the make-believe evening of glamour and music.
Dance Steps South West thanked supporters including the Capel River Girl Guides, the Shire of Capel, Carpet Choice Bunbury, CARE op-shop, Capel Bowls and Bunbury Croquet Club.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.