Busselton-Dunsborough Mail
Busselton-Dunsborough Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

'A must-do for all farmers'

July 6 2024 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Geographe farmers Mark Beeson, Len Hammersley and Sandra McMaster getting on the tools with the Geographe Soil Testing Program.
Geographe farmers Mark Beeson, Len Hammersley and Sandra McMaster getting on the tools with the Geographe Soil Testing Program.

Beef, sheep, and dairy farmers are now invited to apply for the 2024 Geographe Soil Testing Program.

Create a free account to read this article

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Busselton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.