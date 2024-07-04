New marine centre dives deep into underwater world | Photos

Monday evening saw the official opening of Busselton Jetty's new Marine Discovery Centre, in the Railway House Ballaarat Room on the Busselton Foreshore.
Opening in time for the winter school holidays, the state-of-the-art facility offers a chance to discover the delights of the deep, regardless of the weather.
Attendees at the grand opening took in the interactive exhibits and marvelled at the life-like projections across the centre.
A 30 minute, self guided experience is fully accessible and suitable for all ages.
Bookings are available at www.busseltonjetty.com.au/attractions/marine-discovery-centre
Set session times are available 7 days a week, 364 days a year (closed Christmas Day).
