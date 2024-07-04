Vasse store digs deep to raise $11,000 for MND

The South West's love for the Big Freeze fundraising campaign has continued in 2024, with Coles customers and team members helping raise more than $26,000 in just over six weeks for FightMND.
Coles Vasse was among the top five fundraising stores in WA for Big Freeze 10 with more than $11,000 alone raised by the store.
It is the fourth year in a row that a Busselton-area store has finished among the top fundraisers in the state, with over $124,000 raised across the region's four stores since 2020.
Funds raised in the region helped bring Coles' tally for Big Freeze 10 to more than $9.3 million which will be invested in MND research and treatments as well as care initiatives for Australians living with MND.
Funds were raised from the sales of Big Freeze Beanies as well as items such as Coles Brand Fresh Australian Pork products, Pepsi Max soft drinks and specially marked Cadbury Dairy Milk chocolate blocks and Peters Icy Poles, with customers also giving generously at the checkout.
Coles Chief Commercial Officer Anna Croft thanked customers, suppliers and team members for their record-breaking support.
"Coles is delighted to have raised a record amount for FightMND in their milestone year," she said.
"We hope the funds raised will go a long way in helping FightMND to find a cure for MND and to help support the health of the thousands of Australians who are affected by this cruel disease."
FightMND Campaigns Director Bec Daniher said Coles' fundraising efforts helped FightMND to reach a final tally of over $20.1 million in its Big Freeze 10 campaign.
"Ten years of the Big Freeze has helped FightMND make targeted investments into projects focused on developing new treatments and driving discoveries towards a cure," she said.
"On behalf of my family, FightMND and everyone battling the Beast, I want to recognise and thank everyone who purchased Beanies and donated generously to the cause. Also, to our wonderful partners and supporters who back us year on year with such passion, thank you."
