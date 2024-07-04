Busselton-Dunsborough Mail
Vasse store digs deep to raise $11,000 for MND

July 4 2024 - 1:37pm
Coles team members ahead of their Busselton Jetty Jump for Big Freeze 10.
The South West's love for the Big Freeze fundraising campaign has continued in 2024, with Coles customers and team members helping raise more than $26,000 in just over six weeks for FightMND.

