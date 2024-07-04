Call for new players as sport's popularity booms

The Busselton Water Polo Association (BPWA) says there is no better time than winter to think about having a go at one of the region's most beloved aquatic sports.
Juniors Coach Brian Blanchard said with the opening of the recently renovated Margaret River Recreation Centre pool, more people than ever were looking for ways to stay fit and have fun in the water.
The Busselton club's recent successes have come after a concerted effort to encourage more locals to take up the sport.
"With our drive for two juniors teams to enter the Australian Youth Club Championships next April, we are really searching for new undiscovered U16 boys and girls," Brian said.
"These would be the first South West teams to ever have entered the AYC so it's a big deal for our club and the region."
Four juniors competed at the 2024 AYC, and Brian said the rest of the kids in the club were keen to take part next year.
"This has led to the first time ever that BWPA has had an off-season training schedule for juniors," Brian said.
"Our numbers have been great, with kids looking to further their fitness and water polo skills in lieu of the AYC 2025 being played in Perth."
"The AYC is being held in April 2025 and we are eagerly searching for team sponsors and have been super busy with off season fundraising as well, having done the Anzac Day lunch at the Busselton RSL and a Bunnings BBQ with another weekend of Bunnings BBQ madness this month on July 20 and 21."
Brian said the club had also had a "massive" increase in the number of women playing water polo this year, with the possibility of forming two teams next season and a development program in the works, dependent on a successful grant application.
"Women or juniors looking at the sport for the first time or getting back into will have an opportunity to build on skills with expert tuition through this program," he said.
The club has also been the given the opportunity to host the WA Country Water Polo Club Championships, with the Geographe Leisure Centre in line to be the home of the competition in early 2025.
"This is another fantastic opportunity for locals to get involved in some competitive regional water polo," Brian said.
"The Dave Outhwaite Cup is also played as a southern regional competition throughout the normal season, which we will have both adult teams playing teams from Bunbury, Mandurah and Peel."
The club will host a Come and Try Water Polo day on October 5 at the Geographe Leisure Centre, ahead of the new season and training schedule.
As well as their competitive edge, the club also takes part in community efforts, like the recent Go Blue For June winter plunge at the foreshore.
"We are a growing club with a great buzz about us," Brian said. "There is a really committed group of local people on board, and players, parents and support crew are always poolside and welcome.
"We have BBQs every game day, and a friendly welcoming environment, with our numbers of women and juniors in particular growing yearly. We're a club on the rise and a great place for people to try something new or just get involved in a great sport."
For more info and to make contact, visit facebook.com/bsnwaterpolo
