Call for new players as sport's popularity booms

July 4 2024 - 2:18pm
The Busselton Water Polo Association is going from strength to strength, with team numbers growing each season.
The Busselton Water Polo Association (BPWA) says there is no better time than winter to think about having a go at one of the region's most beloved aquatic sports.

