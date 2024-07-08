Local athlete awarded for remarkable achievements in hockey

Busselton athlete Hannah Bredenkamp has been awarded the Busselton Freight Rising Sports Star of the Month, highlighting her remarkable hockey achievements.
Since moving to the South West from the UK in 2014, Hannah has demonstrated exceptional skill and dedication, particularly as a goalkeepera position with only two coveted spots on any team.
Hannah's hockey journey began with the Margaret River club, where she played from 2014 until 2022. Her passion and talent for the sport soon saw her joining the Jets/Cavs in Busselton as a field player and the Towns South Hockey Club in Bunbury as a goalkeeper.
Excelling in one of the most challenging positions in the game, Hannah has earned several accolades and distinguished herself as a key player.
In 2022, Hannah helped lead the WA U13 team to a bronze medal at the Interstate Hockey Championships in Hobart. Her standout performances continued into 2024, where she played for the WA U16 team at the Interstate Hockey Championships, also held in Hobart.
Hannah was named Player of the Match in the game against NSW and received the Players' Player Award in the match against Queensland Maroon, solidifying her reputation as one of the best young goalkeepers in the state.
While hockey remains her primary focus, Hannah is also a talented multi-sport athlete. She has played cricket for the Margaret River Hawks U16s and the Mariners (Rockingham Mandurah Cricket Club) in the WACA Girls 17s competition.
On December 16, 2023, Hannah's debut B-grade cricket match was a standout performance. She took 5 wickets with exceptional bowling figures: 9 overs, 3 maidens, 5 wickets for 26 runs.
She regularly travels to Rockingham for cricket training, and her school, Georgiana Molloy Anglican School (GMAS), provides excellent support for her dedication to the sport.
Hannah's recognition as the Busselton Freight Rising Sports Star of the Month is a testament to her hard work, talent, and determination.
Excelling as a goalkeeper in hockey, where competition for spots is fierce, underscores her exceptional abilities and dedication to the sport.
As she continues to train and compete, Hannah's future in hockey looks incredibly promising, and she remains an inspiring figure for young athletes in the Busselton region.
