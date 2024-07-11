Four films to battle for CinefestOZ Film Prize

Four films will compete for Australia's richest film prize, as the finalists of the 2024 CinefestOZ Film Festival were announced this week.
The festival, set to run across the South West from August 31 to September 8, will feature premieres of all four films, including family comedy Runt, written by Craig Silvey, directed by John Sheedy and starring Celeste Barber, Jai Courtney and Jack Thompson, and animated drama Memoir of a Snail, by Oscar winning director Adam Elliot and featuring the voices of Sarah Snook, Eric Bana and Jackie Weaver.
Also on the shortlist is dark comedy Audrey, by director Natalie Bailey with actors Jackie van Beek and Jeremy Lindsay Taylor; and the thought-provoking, Indigenous horror The Moogai by director Jon Bell and starring Shari Sebbens and Meyne Wyatt.
Each of the four Film Prize red carpet screenings will be held at the new Reading Cinemas in Busselton, with after parties at Shelter Brewing Co, Tonic by the Bay, and Busselton Pavilion. In Conversation dining events will take place at Rustico at Hay Shed Hill (Audrey), Inara Busselton (Memoir of a Snail), Hilton Garden Inn (Runt), and Clairault Streicker Wines (The Moogai).
CinefestOZ CEO Cassandra Jordan said she was excited to reveal the finalists of the 2024 Film Prize, which recognises excellence in filmmaking from an Australian feature film.
"Each of the films showcase unique Australian stories, told through clever and compelling filmmaking, which made them the standouts from this year's submissions for the $100000 Film Prize," Ms Jordan said.
"I am also delighted that these films will have their Western Australian premiere at Australia's largest destination film festival.
"Festival-goers [will] have the opportunity to see these films first alongside visiting film talent as well as a Jury of film industry experts, who will decide the 2024 Film Prize winner, which will be announced at the spectacular Film Prize Celebration event on 7 September.
"Festival-goers will also have plenty of opportunities to learn more about the Film Prize films, mix with film talent and enjoy the fabulous food and drink of the Margaret River region at the films' after parties and InConversation dining events."
Culture and the Arts Minister David Templeman MLA said the WA State Government was supporting the festival to the tune of $450,000 per year, for the 2024 and 2025 events.
"It is an incredible promotional experience for the Australian and Western Australian screen industry, and an important industry event to showcase our State as a filming destination," he said.
Early bird tickets are now on sale for special Film Prize events, for more visit www.cinefestoz.com
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.