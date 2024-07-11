Literacy program helping local kids learn

A special storytime event for playgroup participants at The People Place in Busselton recently marked the 10th anniversary of the Town REaD program in WA.
"It uses a whole of community approach encouraging everyone to come on board to talk, read, sing, rhyme and play with children every day from birth," The People Place's Gaia Boranga explained.
"The program aims to generate a sustainable community movement that values and celebrates literacy, so all children arrive at school ready to learn.
"In the Busselton area we have Paint the Cape REaD, and our mascot is a cuddly owl called Barney who spreads these early literacy messages at playgroups, community events and schools."
