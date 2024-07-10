City puts safety focus on future of Hannay Lane

The City of Busselton Council has voted unanimously to explore a range of safety and amenity improvements to Hannay Lane in Dunsborough.
At its June meeting, Council resolved to further improve safety in the laneway by reaffixing large pot plants to clearly delineate the pathway as a no parking area.
"Council is keen to explore each of these options to ensure greater safety for pedestrians and cyclists," Acting Mayor Anne Ryan said following the decision.
This will enable an increase in visitation to the shops and cafés with Hannay Lane frontage and encourage people to use the laneway to visit and enjoy the relaxed vibe at the Djiljit Mia community gathering space.- Anne Ryan, Acting Mayor
"This will enable an increase in visitation to the shops and cafés with Hannay Lane frontage and encourage people to use the laneway to visit and enjoy the relaxed vibe at the Djiljit Mia community gathering space."
The laneway - already restricted to a 10km/h speed limit - provides pedestrians and cyclists with access to local retailers, the Djiljit Mia community space and Rivergum Park, as well as an alternative path connection through to old Dunsborough.
Council also decided to investigate options for managing traffic flow and congestion, with a variety of suggestions to be explored over the next 12 months.
Options include retaining two-way traffic flow and constructing a kerbed, raised footpath, and the consideration of one-way traffic flow with an additional loading zone, with various pavement solutions also to be explored.
Cr Ryan said Council was keen to secure a solution that balanced increased safety elements, with continued access for those using Hannay Lane.
"Council has requested that the CEO explores a number of possible solutions to ensure we get the balance right and these options will be presented to Council within 12 months in time for any approved outcomes to be included as projects in the 2025/26 budget, noting that safety is and must continue to be, our highest priority," Cr Ryan said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.