Busselton-Dunsborough Mail
Busselton-Dunsborough Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Fortescue expands training footprint to Busselton

July 12 2024 - 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Fortescue VTEC Program has been expanded to Busselton, with the aim of providing sustainable career pathways for First Nations people. Picture supplied.
The Fortescue VTEC Program has been expanded to Busselton, with the aim of providing sustainable career pathways for First Nations people. Picture supplied.

Fortescue has expanded its footprint to Busselton with the commencement of its award-winning Vocational Training and Employment Centre (VTEC) program in the region.

Create a free account to read this article

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Busselton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.