Fortescue expands training footprint to Busselton

Fortescue has expanded its footprint to Busselton with the commencement of its award-winning Vocational Training and Employment Centre (VTEC) program in the region.
Established in 2007, the VTEC program provides sustainable career pathways for First Nations people, forming a key part of Fortescue's training and development strategy.
The program is delivered in Perth, Broome, Karratha, Port Hedland and now, Busselton.
Ahead of participants heading to Fortescue's Pilbara operations to continue their learning, Iszaac Webb from the Undalup Association took leaders on an On Country Experience, and Josh Whiteland from Koomal Dreaming led a cultural immersion experience, showcasing Busselton's rich First Nations history and culture.
I grew up in the South West so I'm looking forward to the opportunity to spend time in the Pilbara learning and growing with this program.- Chantelle Carroll
Chantelle Carroll, a proud Koori Wiradjuri woman born and raised on Noongar Boodja, and Lucas Bennell, a proud Ballardong-Whadjuk Nyungar Maarman man with strong ancestral ties to Wadandi Country, are part of the inaugural cohort comprising 13 participants.
"I grew up in the South West so I'm looking forward to the opportunity to spend time in the Pilbara learning and growing with this program," Chantelle said.
"I'm super excited to step outside of my comfort zone, try something new and continue to learn. I'm grateful to Fortescue for providing this opportunity to us in the South West and I am looking forward to seeing what other opportunities this might offer me."
Bunbury born-and-raised Lucas said it had been a dream of his to work fly in, fly out and experience the Pilbara region.
"I'm excited to experience the local Pilbara culture and wake up to the gorgeous landscapes. This opportunity has not only opened the door for me but for my First Nations brothers and sisters to apply and take on a journey for a successful future."
Fortescue Chief Executive Dino Otranto said the company had offered employment to more than 1,500 First Nations people since VTEC began.
"I'm pleased to see the program expanding into the South West and I thank the local community for their overwhelming support for the program."
