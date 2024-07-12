WA student sets sights on sheep survival

Georgia Welsh was 17 years old when she first heard animal scientist Associate Professor Serina Hancock sharing her expertise at Murdoch University's orientation week.
Today, she's completing her PhD under the wing of her mentor, through which she hopes to improve the resilience of sheep farming against environmental challenges.
Named one of ten finalists in the 2024 LambEx Coles Trailblazers Competition - which celebrates young leaders in Australia's sheep industry - Georgia is well-and-truly making her mark in the agricultural research world.
"My thesis explores the use of forage, specifically shrubs and crops, as dual-purpose resources for shelter and feed during lambing and the impact on lamb survival and ewe behaviour," Georgia said.
"I am so passionate about my research because it will actually help farmers - it is directly applicable to the industry."
Her research is broken down into three experiments - shelter and lamb survival, shrub design and management, and physiological responses to shelter. The work also addresses a critical challenge in the industry - increasing lamb survival rates under harsh weather conditions.
"By integrating edible shelters into farming systems, we not only aim to enhance animal welfare but also contribute to the sustainability of the sheep industry through improved soil health, biodiversity, and possibly reduced methane emissions," Georgia said.
"This innovation could significantly change how lambing is managed across various climates and regions - directly benefitting farmers and the broader agricultural community."
Throughout her research, Georgia has made strong connections with farmers, witnessing firsthand the struggles many of them face - including severe weather.
"The farmers I work with are some of the most passionate and intelligent people I have ever met, and it is a privilege to be able to help them improve their enterprises (even if only slightly) and maybe make their lives a bit easier," she said.
"By the end of my project, I aim to provide sheep farmers with practical, evidence-based tools and recommendations that can make a significant difference in their productivity and sustainability."
The young scientist has been awarded the Ag Institute Australia's Noel Fitzpatrick Medal for her master's research and a post-graduate research scholarship from WA Livestock Research Council.
"Fostering stronger research networks and enhancing collaboration across the agricultural sector is a key ambition of mine, as these connections are crucial for the continued innovation and adaptation of the industry to future challenges."
